‘Good Morning American Legion:’ American Legion Post #58 receives donation

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

American Legion Post #58 of Dublin was the recent recipient of a $1,000 memorial donation in memory of a very well-known Vietnam War Veteran.

In 1965, Adrian Joseph Cronauer was an Air Force radio personality on the Armed Forces Radio Network. Known mostly for his entertaining and zany broadcast style, Cronauer began each broadcast while on the air during that time with his iconic “Gooooooood Morning Vietnam!”

In 1987, actor Robin Williams played the part of Cronauer in the movie based on Mr. Cronauer’s military service and exploits during that time frame.

Cronauer was invited to be the keynote speaker when the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery opened in 2010. He returned to the Dublin area on other occasions to speak at various ceremonies.

A resident of Troutville, Virginia, Cronauer chose the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery to be his final resting place. He also requested that the American Legion Post #58 perform the three-shot 21-gun salute while the National Guard Honor Guard detail presented the American Flag to his family after the playing of Taps.

Cronauer served on the board of directors of Federal Network, Inc. and when the family was informed that the corporation wanted to make a donation to a Veteran’s group in Cronauer’s name, the Dublin American Legion post was selected for the honor.

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2019.

Comments

comments