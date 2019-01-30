Gathering planned to honor stabbing victim

By DAVID GRAVELY

The leadership of the Student Government Association at Radford University have announced plans for a campus-wide gathering to honor and remember recent stabbing victim, 20-year-old Alexa Cannon, formerly of Roanoke.

Cannon was found dead in her apartment Thursday, Jan. 24, after a 911 call reported an incident occurring at that location. Police arrested her roommate, 21-year-old Luisa I. Cutting as the primary suspect upon arrival.

The campus event, which is open to all students, faculty and staff, will be held tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 30, beginning at 9:15 a.m. The event will be held in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center and will be a student-led celebration of Cannon’s life.

In recognition of Cannons love for fashion, attendees are encouraged to wear blue, a color that she loved. All attendees are also encouraged to bring any photos they may have of Alexa in order to share the memory with the Cannon family and the entire Radford University family.

For more information, contact the Student Government Association at sga@radford.edu.

