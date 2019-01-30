Gary Lee Jarrells

July 29, 1952-Jan. 28, 2019

Gary Lee Jarrells, 66, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

He was retired from Pulaski County Schools where he was a custodian for 39 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubbard Preston and Dorothy Quesenberry Jarrells; brother, Allan Jarrells; and niece, Kerena Kessinger.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Susan H. Jarrells; sons and daughter-in-law, P. L. Jarrells of Pulaski, Va., and Jake and Kelly Perdue of Pembroke, Va.; daughter, Jessi Dick of Pearisburg, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah, Alyssa, Emma, Derrick and Avelle; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Judy Jarrells of Dublin, Va.; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Dowdy of Christiansburg, Va.; brothers-in-law and their wives, Thomas and Maria Harman of Newbern, Va., and Henry Jr. and Connie Hopkins of Pearisburg, Va.; niece, Alicia Sutherland; nephews, Aaron Jarrells and Randy Jarrells, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va., with Pastor Mike Blouse and the Rev. Perry Slaughter officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Mountain Curve Riders, 4700 Roanoke Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

The Jarrells family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on January 30, 2019.

Comments

comments