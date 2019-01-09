Frances Ann ‘Frankie’ Hardy Muse

Jan. 2, 1939-Jan. 6, 2019

Frances Ann Hardy Muse, 80, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

She was a devout Christian and a member of Radford Church of Christ. Frankie was known as an avid conversationalist, never met a stranger, and one of the kindest people you would ever want to meet. She was a retired office manager at Inland Motor Federal Credit Union with 30 years of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnette and Mary Hardy; husband, Monsey Muse; and sisters, Barbara L. Prillaman and Hilda Hylton.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Karen Muse of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jeff and Pam Muse of Dublin, Va.; brother, Jerry Hardy of Roanoke, Va.; sister and brother-in-law, Linda May and Johnny Dove of Martinsville, Va.; four grandchildren, Jake, Cooper, Madison and Cade Muse; dearest lifelong friends, Harold and Lois Sutherland, and Barbara Alderman; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Ridge Health and Rehab Center for their loving care of Frankie.

The family is receiving friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Radford Church of Christ. Memorial services follow at 1 p.m., with Mr. John Croft and Mr. Rudy Shelburne officiating. Interment is private in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Radford Church of Christ, 700 8th St., Radford, VA 24141.

The Muse family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

