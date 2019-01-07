Elrica Kate Sowers Graham

Elrica Kate Sowers Graham of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Pulaski, Va., died Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at the age of 92.

A native of Willis, Va., Elrica was a graduate of Roanoke College and later earned a master’s degree from Radford University. Following World War II, she met Andrew L. Graham Jr. and they were married in 1946. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage, four children, and four grandchildren.

Elrica was preceded in death by two young daughters, Emily and Anne.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy Brooks and husband, Donald, of Stuart, Fla.; son, Mark and wife, Rena, of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren and spouses, Amanda Brooks Cooper and Patrick of Roanoke, Va., Aaron Brooks and Nicole of Charlottesville, Va., Emily Graham Hadacek and Jonathan of Chicago, Ill., and Katelyn Graham Oliveira and David of Atlanta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Colin, Carleigh and Claire Cooper, Jay and Stiles Hadacek, and Mack Oliveira; and a brother, Harry Sowers Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Midlothian, Va.

Elrica was a lifelong church and community leader, as well as an award-winning earth science teacher in the public-school system. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24018.

A visitation and reception is being held 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church, with the funeral following at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

Memorials may be sent to either New River Community College, P.0. Box 1127, Dublin, VA 24084 for the Andrew L. and Elrica S. Graham Patriotic Memorial Scholarship or to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

