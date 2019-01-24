Dorothy Joan (Sturgill) McNally

Dorothy Joan (Sturgill) McNally passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Fairlawn Va.

She was two days shy of reaching her 88th birthday. She was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Kimball, W.Va., to the late Walter and Clemmie Sturgill. She graduated from Bristol, Va., High School in 1947 and Radford College in 1951, and taught elementary school in Richmond, Va., and Pulaski Va., for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane George.

Surviving family members include brother, Byron Sturgill; husband of 68 years, Robert McNally; son, Stephen, and daughter-in-law, Debra Brunson McNally; daughter, Valerie, and son-in-law, Jabe Monroe; granddaughter, Amanda Monroe; two great-grandchildren, Julian and Chloe, as well as several nieces and nephews.

While residing in Pulaski, Joan participated in various garden and bridge clubs. Joan and husband, Bob, were active members of First United Methodist Church. Upon retirement, Joan and Bob moved to Mt. Dora, Fla. in 1991. After moving back to Roanoke in 2001, they joined and were very active with Windsor Hills United Methodist Church.

Joan loved recreational activities such as gardening and golf, but she was also passionate about teaching young students and participating in church ministries. She always put family and friends above her own wishes. She was the embodiment of selflessness, kindness and an eternally positive spirit.

Funeral services are Sunday Jan. 27, 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Pulaski, Va. Family is receiving friends 1-2 p.m., prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

Arrangements are by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

