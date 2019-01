Donna Jean Felton

Donna Jean Felton (nee Linkous) passed Jan. 16, 2019, at Hospice House in Charlottesville.

She was born Jan. 13, 1959, in Pulaski, Va., to Harry and Betty Linkous. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Tim.

Survivors include her mother; brothers, Ron (Debra) and Jeff; sister, Lisa (Robert) Wingo, and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Written by: Editor on January 29, 2019.

