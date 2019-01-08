Donald Edward Taylor

Donald Edward Taylor, age 82, of Pulaski, Va., died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at LewisGale Hospital–Montgomery.

He was born Dec. 29, 1936, and was the son of the late Rose Coe Taylor and Carl Roy Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, and was a retiree of Burlington Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou Bralley Taylor; a daughter, Cynthia Starr Weikel, and a sister, Shirley Nyquist.

He is survived by a granddaughter, Leslie Porter; great-granddaughter, Taylor Johnson; two great-great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Johnson, and Oakley Armes, along with his special dog, Beau.

Funeral services are Wednesday Jan. 9, at 2 p.m., at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Wednesday, noon to 2 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

