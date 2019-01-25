Dillon completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Taylor E. Dillon, a 2017 graduate of Pulaski County High School, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Dillon is the daughter of Evelyn Cochran of Dublin, and William Dillon of Fayetteville, N.C.

