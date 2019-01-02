Detour in place for Route 11 in Dublin

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Traveling south on Route 11 in Dublin will take a bit longer for the next week as all southbound traffic is detoured around the Route 100 bridge overpass work zone.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Wednesday morning a detour would be put in place around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Route 11 is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. Jan. 9.

According to VDOT, the detour is part of its Route 100 bridge project. A detour is necessary while the old bridge on Route 100, which passes over Route 11, is demolished.

Motorists traveling south on Route 11 in the Dublin town limits are asked to follow signs and watch for message board notifications.

The detour will route southbound automobiles along Giles Avenue, West Main Street, Newbern Street and Hawkins Street to return to Route 11.

Southbound trucks and tractor-trailers will turn onto Route 100 northbound and use Route 373 by New River Community College to return to Route 11.

VDOT encourages motorists to allow extra travel time for delays that may be experienced in the detour zone. The latest road information is available at www.511Virginia.org or on Twitter at @VaDOTSalem.

