Departure kicks off 2019 tribute concerts

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Departure, The Journey Tribute Band, returns to Pulaski Theatre Feb. 9 to kick off the theater’s popular tribute band concerts for 2019.

This year makes the 11th year all five members of Departure have performed together to earn the distinction of being the most respected Journey tribute band in the nation.

The high-energy two-hour performance, with no breaks, had the near-capacity audience on their feet during Departure’s 2017 visit to Pulaski Theatre. They perform all of the hit songs live, with no recorded tracks, and even replicate the look of the of the 1980s rock group.

Departure performs about 100 shows nationwide every year. The Pulaski Theatre show is their first visit to Virginia in 2019.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 9. Doors open at 7.

Advance tickets are available at Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski Visitor’s Center and online at pulaskitheatre.com.

Written by: Editor on January 24, 2019.

Comments

comments