David Charles Stanley, 85, of Dublin, Va., died Jan. 4, 2019.

He was born in Evanston, Ill. March 28, 1933, and grew up in Fort Payne, Ala. After graduating from veterinary school at Auburn University, he came to Dublin in 1957 to work at Dublin Animal Hospital. He later purchased the practice and built additional veterinary clinics in Wytheville and West Radford. He retired from practicing veterinary medicine after 47 years and began a second career as a potter, which he enjoyed for an additional 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alecia Apperson Stanley; five children, Tal, Tim, Amy, Meg, and Tom, and their spouses; 14 grandchildren; his sister-in-law; nine nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was an active member of Dublin United Methodist Church, where he worshipped and served faithfully for 62 years.

The family is receiving friends at the church Friday, Jan. 11, 5-8 p.m., and is gathering for a Service of Worship celebrating his life Saturday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dublin United Methodist Church Mission Fund, The Free Clinic of Pulaski County, or Salvation Army.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

