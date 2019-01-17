Cougars win, snap losing streak

By RODNEY YOUNG

yjake4@gmail.com

“Finally! It feels go to win one!”

Those were the words mostly heard in the Cougar locker room after the game was over and Pulaski County had beaten the William Byrd Terriers 67-57 to halt a five-game losing streak.

The Cougars (4-10) placed four players into double figures for the win. Dillon Porter knocked down 19 points to pace the winners. He had help from Hayden Gray as he scored 14. Jairus Miller, getting a start at forward, scored 10 and Noah O’Dell chipped in with 10 points of his own. AJ McCloud finished with nine as the Cougars scored 17 points in each quarter but the third. They tallied 16 in that quarter.

William Byrd was led by Thomas Adams with 16 points and Jeffrey Williams knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 13.

Leading 52-50 with 5:32 to go in the game, the Cougars went on an 8-0 run to put the game away and end the five-game losing streak.

“We played hard tonight and we got stops defensively the last five minutes of the game. It feels good to win, one I know that,“ said Coach Hart. “I’m pleased with the win obviously and lot of different kids helped us win this one. This was a team win. We’ve got keep grinding and improving.”

The Cougars lead most of the way. They were up 34-29 at intermission after being tied at 17 after the opening quarter. They were up 50-41 before the Terriers made an early fourth quarter run to cut the Cougar advantage to just two points, 52-50, with 5:32 remaining.

The Cougar junior varsity defeated the young Terriers 55-44. David Hunley score a team high 15 points. Clay Phillips put down 14 and Bradley Hudson scored 10 points. Peyton McDaniel knocked in three three-pointers for his nine points as the JV improved to 9-5 on the season. Jamie Cawley scored 16 and Daveon Cassabon had 10 points in a losing effort.

Pulaski County will be back in the Cougar Den Friday as they host the Patrick Henry Patriots. Junior varsity tips at 5:30 and varsity around 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on January 17, 2019.

Comments

comments