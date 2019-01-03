Cougars second quarter proves costly

By RODNEY YOUNG, yjake4@gmail.com

MAX MEADOWS – Pulaski County played the Graham G-Men for third place in the First Community Bank Tournament Friday, which was held at Fort Chiswell High School. Unfortunately, the Cougars second quarter was a disaster scoring wise, as they could only muster a three-point goal by Luke Russell on their way to lossing to Graham 63-52.

Down 29-12 at intermission, the Cougars scored 40 points in the second half to outscore the G-Men by six, but that second quarter was too much to overcome.

Graham placed three players into double figures, led by Nick Owens with 17 points. Drew Baker had 12 points and Chance Dawson scored 10. David Graves chipped in with nine, while Cameron Allen had eight in a balanced scoring attack.

Pulaski County (3-7) got another fine effort from senior Benjamin Poe as he finished with 14 points. Gage Mannon had his finest game off the season as he scored 12 points, all in the second half.

The Cougars started slow and found themselves behind 13-4 before taking a timeout. They were down 45-28 heading into the last period but continued to battle.

“We had our highest scoring half in the second half tonight, but the second quarter wasn’t good for us,” said a disappointed Cougar head coach Andrew Hart. “The definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, I’ve always heard. We did do some different things in the second half. We drove to the basket more and we made some plays. I thought Benjamin (Poe) and Gage (Mannon) played well for us, especially the second half. Being 3-7 is disappointing at the halfway mark of our regular season. We lost three or four games that we could have won. We’ve got to get back to work and improve. We have trouble putting the ball in the basket.”

In other action of the last day of the tourney, Marion beat Alleghany (NC) 66-59 for seventh place. Marion got 21 points from Caleb Osbourne and 18 from Kesean Goins. Alleghany was led by Ryan Sturgill with 19 points. The fifth place game saw Galax blast the Fort Chiswell Pioneers 75-44. Galax got 26 points from Isaac Hawks and the Pioneers had 17 from Kolton Sutphin.

The championship game became a route as Radford beat George Wythe 74-39. The first half of the game was the Quinton Morton-Robertson show as he scored 22 points, the same amount of points the entire George Wythe team scored. Morton-Robertson finished with 26. He hit six consecutive three’s at one point in the second quarter. Miles Jones chipped in with 18 and eight rebounds.

The Cougar junior varsity (6-4) dropped their third place game to Radford 44-42 in a hard fought contest. Bradley Hudson had 16 points and Clay Phillips 10. Radford JV got 15 from Nathan Wesley and nine from Zane Rupe.

Pulaski County will be back in action this Friday as they entertain Cave Spring in the Cougar Den. JV action will tip at 5:30 and varsity at 7 p.m.

