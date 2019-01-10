Cougars get swamped by Spartans

By RODNEY YOUNG

The Cougars played perhaps the best three or three and a half quarters of basketball they’ve played all season, but it still wasn’t enough as the Salem Spartans scored the last 12 points of the game to earn an 84-67 win in the Cougar Den Tuesday.

It was a game of runs. Salem went on a 10-0 run at one point and the Cougars came back with an 8-0 run.

Salem got 30 points from point guard Ethan English. He had help from forward Alex Blanchard with 25. Josh Bryan chipped in with 17 for the Spartans as they improved to 8-3.

Pulaski County has now lost four straight as they saw their record fall to 3-9 overall and 0-6 in district play. AJ McCloud led the Cougars with 17 points and Dillon Porter contributed 15, but only had four in the second half. Hayden Gray knocked down five jumpers for his 13 points.

“We probably had our best effort tonight, but we committed to many turnovers and missed to many shots right at the rim,“ said Cougar Head Coach Andrew Hart. “Salem is good ballclub and we had a chance to win the game. We need to play and stop talking so much. We had two technicals tonight.“

The Cougars were down 18-14 after the opening quarter and 32-30 at intermission. They had cut the Salem lead and went up 38-36 with five minutes to go in the third. They were then outscored 17-8 in the last five minutes of the third quarter.

The Cougar junior varsity lost 47-44 to the Spartans, moving them to 7-5 on the season. Bradley Hudson had 16 points and Peyton McDaniel scored nine in the loss. Salem got 19 from Owyn Dawyot and 18 from Khalil Brown.

Pulaski County goes on the road this Friday to take on the Christiansburg Blue Demons. Junior varsity starts at 5:30 and varsity at 7 p.m.

