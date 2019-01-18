Cougar wrestlers split with Bruins, Bobcats

By DAVID GRAVELY

For the first time this season the Cougars wrestling team enjoyed a home match as they hosted the Blacksburg Bruins and Radford Bobcats in a three-way match Wednesday in the Cougar Den.

The event was a “Wrestling for a Cure” themed event with wrestlers wearing pink socks in support of those who have been touched by the battle with cancer.

“We all know someone who has been put in a position to deal with this terrible disease,” Cougar Head Coach Dan Butler said while addressing the crowd. “This is the first event of this type we’ve hosted, but we’re very excited to help bring awareness to the fight for a cure and to support those who have been impacted.”

The first matchup of the night found the Bruins and Bobcats on the mat. The Bruins were able to outpace the Bobcats and win the match convincingly due to the large number of competitors on their roster.

Next up were the Bruins and the Cougars. The Bruins earned points with seven forfeits due to Pulaski County not having a wrestler in certain weight classes. The Cougars earned points with two forfeits, which were earned by Caitlin Davis in the 106 class and Koy Albert in the 220 class.

In the first actual match of the meeting, Cougar senior Dylan Armes pinned T. Nicholson at the 5:28 mark to earn a win in the 126 class. Blacksburg wrestler Logan Eberheart pinned Logan Delph of the Cougars at the 2:36 mark in the 132 class. Carson Ratcliff of Pulaski County was pinned by G. Snyder at 2:41 in the 152 class.

Cougar Shae Bethancourt earned another Pulaski County win by pinning O. Peacock at the 3:12 mark in the 170 class. Caleb Perfater of Pulaski County pinned D.Kanski in the 182 class at the 3:04 mark of their match to round out the action in that portion of the meet.

The Bruins won the match by a final score of 54-32.

Next up for Pulaski County were the Radford Bobcats.

Davis again started the match off with a forfeit win. Demarcus Hayden also earned a forfeit win in the 170 class, Ratcliffe earned a forfeit in the 152 class and Albert earned a second forfeit win in the 220 class. Radford earned wins in three weight classes.

Armes earned his second win of the night with a technical fall pin over J. Honaker. Delph was pinned by S. Dunbar in the 132 class.

Bethancourt earned a win by major decision, 15-5, over J. Ritchey in their matchup. Perfator lost a decision to J. Baylor, 10-4, in their match.

Overall, the Cougars won the matchup 32-26.

Pulaski County wrestlers will be back on the mat, weather permitting, in a varsity quad meet at William Fleming High School Jan. 30.

