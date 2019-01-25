Cougar Pride … preschool edition!

When you come to a Pulaski County High School Lady Cougar basketball game and a cheerleader gives you a free T-shirt, the only thing you can logically do is put it on and get busy making noise. That was exactly what four-year-old Brigham Brockmeyer did when the Lady Cougars hosted Patrick Henry Wednesday in the Cougar Den. Of course, some may say Brigham has an unfair advantage when it comes to making noise for the Cougars. His older sister Maggie is a member of the PCHS cheer team. All students in good standing will be admitted FREE to the Cougar game tonight against Blacksburg as a part of student appreciation night at PCHS. JV action starts at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

