Commonwealth to rule on child’s death

It will be up to Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to determine whether charges should be filed in the November death of a Dublin child.

Capt. Daniel Johnson with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says all reports, evidence, statements and other information obtained during the investigation has been turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine if there is enough evidence to pursue charges.

Johnson declined to release any additional information on the case.

Officers and emergency services personnel found the elementary-aged dead at home Nov. 13 in Abbey Court Mobile Home Park on Old Route 11. No further information has been released.

