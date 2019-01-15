Clients make crafts, friends at center

(This is the conclusion of a two-part story on the nonprofit Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center in Dublin. The last names of clients were not used on purpose.)

Before Hazel started coming to Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center at 211 Fifth St. in Dublin, she says she was “just sitting home, bored to death.”

She would read and do crossword puzzles, but her daughter felt she was getting depressed and checked into adult day services.

Since she’s been coming to the center, though, Hazel’s not only taken part in a lot of fun activities, she’s also gained a close friend, Ruby.

“They call us the Bobbsey Twins,” Ruby says.

“I like all the people. They’re wonderful. It does me good,” Hazel said of the staff and clients. “We do exercise and it helps me because I’ve only got one leg. It’s been wonderful for me. I enjoy everything about it.”

Besides exercises, they also do a variety of crafts, sing and have music therapy and, during warmer weather, they get to go outside and do some light gardening. Hazel points out they even play drums.

On this winter day, the clients are making wall art while listening to music on the television. After painting a wooden board, they’ll decorate it with a Bible verse.

Hazel points out some similar boards hanging in the center. She says Dr. David Stanley, a longtime Dublin veterinarian who recently died, created those. “He used to come here every day for a while. Everybody loved him. He was a wonderful person,” she said.

So, what would Hazel tell someone who was thinking about going to the center, but might be a little shy about hanging out with people they don’t know?

“I’d tell them, ‘You don’t know what you’re missing,’” she said, adding the staff members are all wonderful and the clients all “get along good with one another and love one another.”

Ruby and Hazel both come to the center on Wednesdays and Fridays. Asked about her experiences, Ruby said she “dittos” everything Hazel said.

“I enjoy everything. It’s helpful for me and my mind,” Ruby said. She explained that it helps to “get away from everything. At home I’m looking out my door all the time.

“I enjoy this very much. It’s good to be with people. I’m glad I found out about it,” she said. “I enjoy the people and I have a good friend here. We can really talk about things. It’s been great.”

She said the only opportunity she has for socializing, outside of her time at the center, is when she goes to church or goes out to eat.

Terry, who has cerebral palsy, likes the center so much she comes every day. “I like it all,” she says. If it weren’t for the center, she says she would be at home, sleeping to pass the time.

It’ll soon be a year since her caregiver and cousin, Kathy, found out about the center. Terry’s mother died of cancer in 2007, so Kathy stepped up to take over her care. But it hasn’t been easy.

Kathy found herself caring for Terry and her own mother until her mother also died of cancer in 2016. Then Kathy had to have hip replacement surgery.

“There was no relief in sight,” Kathy said. “The first meeting I had here (at the adult day service center) I was so overwhelmed I didn’t know what to do. I was stretched out to the max.”

Kathy said Terry’s doctor told her the service would be good for Terry. “Once she got in here she really liked it. I wouldn’t take it away from her for the world because she would just be sitting at home. She wants to come down here every day and I bring her unless the weather is bad and they close (the center is on same schedule as public schools).

“She enjoys it so much I make it my business to make sure she gets here every day. This keeps her occupied and it gives me a chance to do things I need to do for myself. This has worked out wonderful.”

Getting to the center is no longer an issue, though. Director Linda Davis said the center recently acquired a van through a grant that will enable them to offer transportation to and from the center.

The center is available to anyone age 18 or older in need of daily assistance. The center’s mission is to give caregivers peace of mind and a break from the daily routine, while helping participants with social, physical and cognitive enhancement and health and medication management.

“Our vision is the keep people well and living in the community with their families rather than in institutions,” the vision statement says. “The vision is based on valuing the family circle that provides the love and care that all people need.”

Those in need of fall prevention services receive a risk assessment and bone densitometer scans and classes and activities aimed at reducing the risk of falls.

The center, which also offers garden, music and recreation therapy, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Located in a new building across from Dublin Middle School and adjacent to the former Dublin Primary School, it is capable of handling 30 participants. Medicaid, Medicare and private-pay are accepted forms of payment.

For more information, call 540-307-5487 or visit www.pulaskiadultdayservice.org.

Since the center is a nonprofit agency, donations are appreciated.

