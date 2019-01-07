Classes turn gardeners into ‘masters’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If gardening is your cup of tea and you’d like to share its benefits with others, the New River Valley Master Gardner Program may be for you.

Montgomery County Extension Office is seeking applicants to take part in its 2019 Master Gardener Training class that will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., from March to mid-May.

Training covers a wide variety of topics crucial to gardners, including basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, houseplants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety.

There is a fee for the training and students participate in 50 hours of volunteer service.

For more information, contact Wendy Silverman at 382-5790.

