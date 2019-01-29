Class of ’70 donates reunion excess to community

By WILLIAM PAINE

Members of Pulaski High School’s class of 1970 held a reunion in 2017 which was attended by almost 200 classmates and spouses.

“We did the reunion in May, which was a little unusual and it was actually our 47th annual reunion,” said John Rupe of the PHS class of ’70. “You don’t normally do a 47-year reunion, but we hadn’t had one in a while. So, a group of us got together and thought, what the heck. We’re going to have a reunion regardless of if it’s 47 or not.”

The reunion managed to raise enough funds to pay for a band to come to Jackson Square. Thanks to the Class of 1970, who worked with the New River Valley Fine Arts Center and the Town of Pulaski, there was a party at Jackson Square Park for Memorial Day 2017.

“The reunion was fantastic,” said Shermie Smith. “It was so great to see everybody.”

After everyone went home, reunion organizers found that they had several hundred dollars left over from funds collected for the reunion. The big question was, what to do with it?

The committee members decided to donate the funds to both the Pulaski Theatre and the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum.

“I helped sell tickets at the Pulaski Theatre and promoted them as much as I could,” said Rupe. “It’s a great resource for the town without a doubt. Same with the transportation museum. I’m a great railroad buff myself. My family grew up on the railroad. I’ve got model trains as well. It’s just another added attraction to Pulaski.”

The class of 1970 donated $370 to the theater and the transportation museum.

“We wanted to do something for the community and we thought this would be a great place to donate,” said Maetta Crewe, who acted as treasurer for class of 1970 reunion.

Funds donated to the Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum will be used to continue work on a model train and surrounding buildings that were donated by Willy Ryan’s family.

“We’ve got most of the display put back together, but we want to build some walls and posters and displays around it to make it look a little better,” said current president of the museum Jeff Worrell. “It’s going to look really great once we get it done.”

Willy Ryan collaborated with “Doc” Brockmeyer in constructing the huge replica of downtown Pulaski (circa 1950) that is currently featured at the transportation museum.

Bob McKinney of the Pulaski Theatre plans to use the donated funds to buy ads to promote “Departure,” the Journey tribute band that is playing the Pulaski Theater Saturday, Feb. 9.

John Rupe is undoubtedly proud of attending Pulaski High School and the same can be said about his college Alma Mater, Virginia Tech, where he graduated in 1974.

“This year, even though I was pretty ill, I did not miss a home game,” said Rupe. “That makes 50 years without missing a Virginia Tech home game.”

