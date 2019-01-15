Clara Ring Leonard

Clara Ring Leonard, 90, of Pulaski, Va., died Wednesday morning, Jan. 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Virginia June 10, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Daniel E. Ring and Vertie Victoria Adkins Ring. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Brooks Samuel Leonard.

Surviving are daughters, Rose Handy, Sue Jones, Joyce Dalton; son, Samuel Monroe Leonard; one brother, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is being held Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2 p.m., from Newman Cemetery, St. Rt. 736, Galax, Va., with the Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

