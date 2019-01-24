Church reaches settlement in fire claim

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Church of God has reached a settlement in a $2.5 million lawsuit filed against an insurance company covering its sanctuary when it was destroyed by fire in 2017.

A Notice of Settlement was filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke Tuesday, a little more than two years after a Jan. 10 fire leveled the sanctuary at 1621 Bob White Blvd. in Pulaski. The amount of the settlement is not revealed in court documents.

The lawsuit was filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in March of last year and then transferred to federal court at the request of the defendants: Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Co. and its claims adjuster, Brandon Lemberg, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Church of God alleged the insurance company and Lemberg breached its contract and caused injury to the church by concluding some of the “catastrophic” damages and needed repairs were not covered by its insurance policy. As such, Brotherhood Mutual refused repeated demands the losses be covered in full, the suit alleged.

The church also contended Brotherhood misrepresented that some property wasn’t covered, that the company failed to respond to the church’s claim in a reasonable time and failed to conduct a reasonable investigation of the of the claim.

Brotherhood Mutual denied the church’s claims and asked that the matter be dismissed because the lawsuit’s allegations were not specific, but rather were legal conclusions a court or jury would have to evaluate based on terms of the insurance policy.

The Settlement Notice indicates a settlement was reached “to avoid the imposition of jury costs.”

The case had been scheduled for jury trial Aug. 13-16.

Written by: Editor on January 24, 2019.

