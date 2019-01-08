Christmas for the Fishes date changed

The date for this year’s annual Christmas for the Fishes event has been changed due to weather concerns.

Each year for the past several years the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the Friends of Claytor Lake and officials at Claytor Lake State Park have teamed up for Christmas for the Fishes, a program that submerges last year’s Christmas trees in order to make habitat for the lake’s aquatic life.

These three groups, along with volunteers from the community, come together every January to take the Yule trees to various locations around the lake and sink them. This creates habitats favored by various types of fish, especially Large Mouth Bass.

Due to a high wind forecast this Wednesday, Jan. 9, the date to submerge these pine trees in the lake has been postponed till Thursday, Jan. 17.

This Wednesday, steady Northwest winds ranging from 16 to 21 miles per hour with gusts of up to 43 miles per hour are expected. This would make for an unnecessarily difficult tree drop, which prompted the date change.

Volunteers who would like to assist in the Christmas for the Fishes program are invited to gather at the Claytor Lake State Park boat launch Thursday, Jan. 17, at 9:30 a.m.

