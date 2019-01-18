Charles Harold Vest

Charles Harold Vest, 80, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

He was born Oct. 24, 1938, in War, W.Va., to the late Charlie William and Gladys VanDyke Vest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Kay Vest, and three sisters, Bethany Laura Vest Rowe, Dawana Vest Martin and Glenna Vest Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Manuel Vest; a daughter, Susan Vest Willer and her husband, Larry Everett “Skip” Willer Jr., Simpsonville, S.C.; three grandchildren, Alex Jacob Willer, Kacey Nicole Willer and Abbie Mikenna Willer; two sisters, Dolly Vest of White Gate, Va., and Alice Vest Brewster of Dublin, Va., and three brothers, William R. Vest (Joyce) of Christiansburg, Va., Larry Dean Vest of Dublin, Va., and Timothy J. Vest of Pearisburg, Va.

Charles graduated from Big Creek High School (Class of 1956) in War, W.Va. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, enlisting shortly after graduating from high school. He was a member of the Faith Ryders Christian Biker Ministry and attended Family Worship Center in Pulaski, Va.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., from Family Worship Center, Memorial Drive, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Jeff Willhoite officiating. Entombment follows in Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Dublin, Va. Visitation is Tuesday at the church, where the family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

