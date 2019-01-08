Chamber serves breakfast for local officials

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) held the Local Officials Breakfast Monday at the Pulaski County Welcome Center, with doughnuts and biscuits and gravy supplied by Food City.

“The purpose of this event is to bring local officials and the chamber together to lay out the focus for this year,” said Peggy White, Executive Director of the PCCC. “We came up with the four new initiatives this year and, of course, we’ve still got tourism and all our other programs.”

The four new PCCC programs include the Ambassador’s Program, the Young Professionals Group, the Human Resources Connection and the Couch Committee.

According to White, the program is designed to prepare individuals from the ages of 20 to 45 to be the next group of business leaders through mentoring and networking.

Joe Levine, Executive Director of the New River Resource Authority and recently appointed PCCC President, talked about the Young Professionals Group and Couch Steering Committee.

“I’m trying to get some young blood in here and see what their needs are and how they see workforce development helping with our community,” Levine said. “The Couch Steering Committee is so that all those folks who can’t come to meetings or leave their jobs can get involved, basically from home, sitting on the couch and texting ideas to the chamber.”

The Ambassador’s Program’s goal is to gather a group of Chamber members to form a type of welcoming committee for new businesses coming to the area and to be representatives at networking and community events.

The Human Resource Connection is a committee which will be focused on issues such as recruiting and retention of employees and is specifically meant for Chamber members who are employed as Human Resource Directors of their respective businesses.

The chamber will continue to facilitate programs established in previous years including the Youth Excel Program, Eighth Grade Reality Day and Manufacturing Day.

Written by: Editor on January 8, 2019.

Comments

comments