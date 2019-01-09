Boy Scouts learn civics

By WILLIAM PAINE

Boy Scout Troop 249 attended last Wednesday’s Pulaski Town Council Meeting then returned Thursday to speak with Mayor David Clark and Town Manager Shawn Utt to discuss the interworkings of small town government.

In a question and answer session, the scouts learned of how the town’s $15 million budget is funded with taxes, fees and state and federal grant money. They also learned some historical facts about how the town of Pulaski came into being.

The scouts also expressed enthusiasm about the proposed skate park, which is still in the planning stages.

All the boys in attendance are working toward their Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge, which is a requirement in Boy Scouts for reaching the rank of First Class.

Those in attendance included Scout leaders Mr. Mark Alley and Mr. Dan Grubb. Scouts attending the meeting include Jake Worrell, Christian Newcomb, Damien Ledbetter, Thomas McGuire, Ben Shelton and Evan Shelton.

