By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met this week at the New River Valley Business Center in Fairlawn for their first meeting of 2019.

Every year the Board of Supervisors is obliged to elect a Chairman and Vice Chairman and this year was no different and neither were the individuals elected to fill those positions. Andy McCready was reelected to be Chairman and Dean Pratt was again elected to serve as the vice chairman of the board.

In addition, Ashley Edmonds, Executive Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, was reappointed to her post, as was Deputy Clerk Natasha Grubb.

Board members then reviewed the Rules and Procedures for the county supervisors and agreed to sign off on these guidelines, which were significantly revamped last year by the newly hired County Administrator Jonathan Sweet and his staff.

The supervisors also reviewed and signed the Code of Ethics applying to members of the board.

The second half of the meeting focused on County Administrator Jonathan Sweet’s proposal to provide health insurance to members of the board.

“I don’t think it’s advantageous for the board to offer up an adjustment for compensation but offering a health insurance benefit is a much better approach to attracting new talent to these positions,” said Sweet.

Currently, members of the board of supervisors receive approximately $6,000 annually in compensation for their duties, but do not receive health benefits. Sweet emphasized that offering health insurance to county supervisors will help attract qualified individuals to run for this office in the future.

“We’re looking to attract talent to the county,” said Sweet. “We want to offer compensation in the form of health insurance benefits to the supervisors. By no means am I suggesting that we need to attract better talent than what we have. What I’m saying is we want to retain talent. I’ve talked to folks in the community who said ‘I’d love to run for the Board of Supervisors but I can’t afford to run because I’ve got to retain my full-time job to retain my health insurance’. It could be a deterrent to people who want to run for the supervisor positions.”

Supervisor Dean Pratt said he thought supervisors should have a chance to participate in the county’s health plan even if they had to pay their own way.

“People say ‘Well it’s not a full time employee,’” said Pratt. “I don’t know what’s more full time than being on the board of supervisors, if you’re doing the job right.”

“It’s rare that you all walk into a room and you’re not a board of supervisor (member),” said Sweet. “You walk into a parking lot, you are a board of supervisor, you go out to eat you are a board of supervisor.”

“That’s why my wife does all my shopping,” admitted Supervisor Joe Guthrie.

“The moral of the story is that you’re always a board of supervisor,” said Sweet. “Is it a full-time job? It’s what you do in your position that makes it a full-time job.”

Both Pratt and Andy McCready talked about staying up until the wee hours of the morning dealing with or thinking about county business.

Supervisor Joe Guthrie expressed a dissenting opinion on the matter.

“I’m perfectly happy to listen to any discussion but I’m pretty much going to dig my heels in on this one,” Guthrie stated. “I view our work on the board of supervisors as being a volunteer community activity. Yes, it can consume a tremendous amount of time and yes it can be at any hour of the day, but I’m going to disagree.”

“I’m gonna get real with you guys for a second. I’m your employee recommending my board who hired me to do something for a future board that would potentially attract talent to run against you and potentially provide ammunition to campaign against you. I realize the position that puts me in, but if you’re going to do anything in this consideration period, I would recommend you doing this.”

“I believe that in four years or eight years or 16 years, when none of us is perhaps relevant anymore, that this will be a good thing,” Sweet continued.

Sweet stressed that this health insurance benefit would not necessarily apply to members of the current board as all supervisor seats are up for election this Fall. He also stressed that members of the board may or may not utilize any health insurance benefit and that the board could choose between several options.

“There’s so many ways to skin this cat,” Sweet declared.

The board has until June 30 to take any action on the matter.

