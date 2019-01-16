BB gun found at Radford school

Staff Report

RADFORD — Radford City Police Department found a BB gun in the possession of a student at John Dalton Intermediate School Tuesday.

According to a police department press release, officers responded to the school at the request of a resource officer who received a report of a gun at the school. Authorities say students were at no time in danger or threatened as a result of the gun.

The investigation is continuing. Police say charges are pending.

