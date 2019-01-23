Bank of Marion to help furloughed govt workers

The Bank of Marion has begun efforts to help Federal Government employees who aren’t receiving paychecks due to the current partial government shutdown. The bank has offered to assist those government employees in its markets whether or not they are customers of the bank. Assistance can be tailored to the employees’ specific needs.

“With thousands of federal employees affected by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, The Bank of Marion is working to support these individuals and their families who are experiencing financial hardship,” said Ed Stringer, the bank’s President and CEO. “We join the Independent Community Bankers of America in calling on Congress and the White House to work quickly to reopen the government. A further prolonged shutdown could have significant negative effects on our economy. We want to do whatever we can to help furloughed federal employees in our region to weather this temporary financial storm.”

For information on this assistance, affected federal employees should contact the manager of their local branch of The Bank of Marion. Contact information for each branch is available at www.bankofmarionva.com.

The partial shutdown began Dec. 22, 2018. Approximately 800,000 government employees are affected.

Written by: Editor on January 23, 2019.

Comments

comments