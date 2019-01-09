Andrew ‘Zeke’ Szerokman

Jan. 13, 1927-Jan. 7, 2019

Andrew “Zeke” Szerokman, 91, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

He was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran, with 21 years of service during WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was a retired captain from Radford City Police Department, with 23 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elizabeth Szerokman; six brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Annalee Szerokman; sons and daughters-in-law, Drew and Laura Szerokman of Fairlawn, Va., John Michael Szerokman and Vickie McCoy of Fairlawn, Va.; grandchildren, Jaelyn and Brevin; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va., with the Rev. Greg Harrell officiating. Interment follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends Thursday, 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Fairlawn Baptist Church.

The Szerokman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

