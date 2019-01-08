And so the day begins …

William Paine/SWT

Each day gives us a chance to start over. Each new day gives us a chance for a fresh start and to take a new perspective on things. When standing face to face with a scene like the one shown here, it could be hard to believe that there’s anything a person can’t do. This scene, captured at Claytor Lake during sunrise recently, reminds us just how beautiful the area we live in is. Do you have a photo that shows the natural beauty of our area? Send it to editor@southwesttimes.com to share.

Written by: Editor on January 8, 2019.

