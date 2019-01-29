Alice Marie Hill

Alice Marie Hill, age 70, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at her home.

Born Oct. 20, 1948, in Wythe County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Jasper Dean and Belver Beatrice Dunford Dean. Her brother, Richard Dean; sisters, Carrie Riggins and Virgile Mae Mann also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William “Jack” Douglas Hill of Pulaski, Va.; children, Rebecca “Becky” Hill of Pulaski, Va., Marty Wayne Hill of Pulaski, Va., and Justin and Lindsey Cranberry of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Morgan Hill, Charlie Lee, Terry Jo “TJ” Edwards; great-granddaughter, Amelia; brothers, Hubert Dean of Max Meadows, Va., Marshall Dean of Rural Retreat, Va., Clifton Dean of Rural Retreat, Va. Mary Kennedy of Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Randall Jones officiating. Interment follows at Newbern Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

