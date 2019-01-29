Agnes Virginia Blanche Slaughter Flynn

Agnes Virginia Blanche Slaughter Flynn was called home to her Heavenly Father Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

She was 95 years old and had made Radford Health and Rehab her home for the past six years. Agnes was born in Draper, Va. to Daisy M. Slaughter, who predeceased her in 1985. She had one beloved brother, Alfred Slaughter, who predeceased her in 2002.

She spent most of her life in Draper and attended the local public school. She married John Thomas Flynn Sr., and the couple made their home in Draper, Va. They began a family and eventually became parents to six children. Their marriage ended in divorce.

Agnes was a lifelong, active member of Slaughter’s Chapel United Methodist Church and received the honor of “church mother.” She was also involved in Robinson Tract Homemaker’s Club and Draper’s Valley Homemaker’s Club. She was employed at Radford Arsenal for many years and during that time she and her children moved to Pulaski, Va. into a new home she had purchased. She saw this as one of her greatest achievements.

Agnes was an accomplished seamstress and made many of her children’s clothes when they were young. She also loved to work in her ﬂower gardens and every spring you could ﬁnd her toiling there. By late spring and summer her handiwork had paid off and she was rewarded with many beautiful ﬂowers that others enjoyed as well. Agnes was a thoughtful, caring person and spent time visiting the sick, transporting people to the doctor and anything else she could do to help someone in need.

Agnes was predeceased by two children, Muriel (1989) and Phyllis (2005) and a grandson, Canden (2010).

She is survived by four children, Linda (Sheward) of Christiansburg, Va., Joyce (Khalil) of Ellicott City, Md., Sandra of Henrico, Va., and John (Marchelle) of Christiansburg, Va.; seven loving grandchildren, Chris, Antoine, Ashleigh, Ahleyah, Gavin, Brian and Breann; and four great-grandchildren, Rachel, Helena, Mahogany and Kaelyn.

Agnes had several special relationships, including one with her cousin, Eva Trueheart, who saw her as a second mother. Another special person in her life was Mrs. Melissa Stewart Webb, who also considered Mom as a second mother. She always prayed for Mom, visited her frequently and showered her with ﬂowers and gifts. Additionally, she had a kind, loving caregiver in Mrs. Debbie Calloway, who faithfully attended to her and they became close.

The family would like to thank friends and well wishers for their kind words, thoughts and prayers. Many thanks also to the staff at Radford Health and Rehab, with a special appreciation to Nurse Rhonda for the special bond she and Mom cultivated.

A funeral service is being held Wednesday, Jan. 30, 1 p.m., with family visitation at noon, at Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church, 1607 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301. Interment is in Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, (540) 980-9100.

