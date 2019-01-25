After Jack entertains at the Pulaski Radio Show

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski Radio Show continues its run this coming Saturday, Jan. 26, at the historic Pulaski Theatre.

The Mayor of Radford, David Horton will be the guest host of this, the first live Pulaski Radio Show performance of 2019. Homemaking experts and all-around gossips Hyacinth and Fern will make their monthly appearance on the show and will likely be joined by their friends Pansy, Daisy and Iris.

The show’s musical guest, After Jack, is a female trio that won the 2014 Americana Vocal Group of the Year from the Appalachian Cultural Music Association. This trio couples a modern sensibility with distinctly old-time energy which blends bluegrass, gospel and folk elements. Combine your most beloved musical memories with a foot-stomping string band and top it off with harmonies that spring straight from the soul of the mountains and you’ve got After Jack.

Based in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the all-female trio (Mary Allison, Rachel Blankenship-Tucker and Emily Blankenship-Tucker) perform music from and inspired by the rich musical traditions of the region.

Pulaski Peace Officer Sarah Jayne Grim will act as special guest for the storytime part of the show, while Pulaski Radio Show regulars Robin Brooke, Patrick Kearns and Wesely Young will fill in the gaps.

Great music, laughs, audience participation and prizes will keep you entertained. Tickets are 15.00 and are available online at nrvregionaltheatre.org, at the door or at Martin’s Pharmacy.

Pulaski Radio Show starts at 7 p.m. this Saturday at the Pulaski Theatre at 14 West Main Street in Pulaski.

January 25, 2019.

