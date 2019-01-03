2018 wettest year on record for Pulaski and beyond

By WILLIAM PAINE

The year 2018 was good for some, not as good for others but for residents of the mid-Atlantic region, it was most definitely moist. Pulaski County was one of many locations in this region that experienced record precipitation amounts.

With 56.54 inches of precipitation recorded in 2018, Pulaski County saw more rainfall this past year than at any time since records began being kept in 1920.

January last year was drier than normal but February, usually the driest month of the year, saw nearly five inches of precipitation, which is more than normally falls in July, Pulaski’s wettest month.

In March, 5.25 inches of precipitation fell, much of it in the form of a late March snowstorm. Normally, March sees a little less than three inches of precipitation.

Precipitation amounts in May, June and July of last year there were below average but then came Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

Last August, seven inches of rain fell, doubling the 3.5 inch average for that mid summer month. The monthly average more than doubled in September when Pulaski County saw 8.5 inches of precipitation. Monthly averages continued to be above normal for the rest of last year, with mid-December’s snowfall pushing last month’s average to almost double the mean/normal for the last month of the year.

Other localities also experienced the wetness. Roanoke experienced 62.7 inches of precipitation, which is the most ever recorded and they’ve been keeping records since 1912. Richmond saw almost 64 inches of recorded rainfall this year and they’ve been keeping records since 1887.

Other cities that saw record rainfall include Lynchburg with 65.7 inches, Charleston, West Virginia, Danville and Washington, D.C. with 67 inches each, Baltimore, Maryland, with 71.83 inches, Martinsville with 73 inches and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with 74 inches of precipitation. Surprisingly, the yearly rain totals for Gatlinburg frequently exceed Pulaski County’s record breaking rain total of nearly 57 inches for the year 2018.

Wilmington, North Carolina, which was hard hit by hurricanes last year, experienced a mind blowing and record breaking 102 inches of precipitation and they’ve been keeping climate records for 144 years.

The last time it rained almost this much in Pulaski County was way back in 1949. The least amount of precipitation ever recorded in Pulaski County was when less than 25 inches fell back in 1963.

That will likely not be the case this year, as forecasters are already predicting that an inch of rain will fall this coming Friday evening with more precipitation on the way by the middle of next week.

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected to continue until mid-January, when chillier temps are expected to return and likely stay through at least the beginning of February.

