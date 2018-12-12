‘You are not forgotten’

SWVVC ceremony honors departed

Each year at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery a ceremony is held on the second Saturday of December. During that ceremony, wreaths are placed at each grave by friends, family members and volunteers to emphasis that the Veterans who are now resting there are not forgotten. This year over 1,000 wreaths were placed. The wreaths are paid for by donations and fundraisers conducted by the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers. To find out how you can help with this cause, visit their website at www.swvavcv.org.

