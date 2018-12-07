White weekend predicted

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Winter has not yet arrived but if the National Weather Service forecast is accurate, it’s going to feel a lot like Winter this weekend.

As of press time, weather forecasters are predicting that snow will start falling sometime around midnight Saturday and continue through Sunday, possibly into Monday morning.

According to William Perry out of the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg office, forecasters are expecting major snow accumulations perhaps exceeding one foot in depth.

“Here in the New River Valley I’d be very surprised if we got any less than four inches,” said Perry. “I would think at least six.”

The storm made landfall Thursday on the Pacific coast and is expected to make its way across the southern United States in the coming days. A high pressure system centered near the Mason-Dixon Line is expected keep the cold air in place. The moisture from the front is expected to meet the cold air from the high pressure system and begin transitioning from rain into snow by late Saturday night.

The storm is still several hundred miles away but as of now, forecasters predict the heaviest snowfall will be in the Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina with the region between Bluefield and Roanoke south of I-64 and north of the Virginia/North Carolina border, also receiving big snowfall accumulations.

“The last time I remember several inches of snow fell in before Christmas was Dec. 18 and 19 of 2009,” said Perry. ” It came down hard and I-81 was at a standstill. We had 18 to 20 inches in Blacksburg from that storm.”

Kim Caudill, Administrative Manager of the town of Pulaski’s Department of Public Works, says her workers are preparing for the weekend.

“We plan on spending the day tomorrow double-checking and winterizing everything,” said Caudill. “We’ve already performed all the maintenance to our dump trucks and salters and plows but we’ll spend the day tomorrow just double-checking and making sure everything is ready. We’re fully loaded on salt.”

Though she says the town has never run out of salt, Caudill does remember two instances, in the years 1993 and 1996, when the town used closer to 700 tons of salt to clear the streets. Currently there are 500 tons of salt in town’s storage shed with five dump trucks and a pickup equipped with salt spreaders and plows ready to spring into action as needed.

Gary Dunford fully expects to be driving one of those trucks in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

“We stay out there ’till it’s all done, said Dunford. “That’s the first thing she (Caudill) told me when she hired me. She said you know you got to be here when it snows. So, we’ll be out there till it’s over, till the roads are all clean.”

