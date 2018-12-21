Wanda Lou Arnold Jarrells

Wanda Lou Arnold Jarrells, age 76, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at her home.

Born May 13, 1942, in Wythe County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Bentley Arnold and Minnie Pauline Aker Arnold. Her husband, Graham Jason “Dude” Jarrells; brother, William “Ricky” Arnold, and wife, Alice Arnold, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Melissa (Michael) Dolinger of Pearisburg, Va., Denice (Ross) Bishop of Salem, Va., Graham “Randy” (Nancy) Jarrells of Shiloh Community, and Joseph (Missy) Jarrells of Stanton, Va.; grandchildren, Amy, Jesse, Jason, Blaine, Madison, Mason and Marley; sisters, Rebecca “Becky” (Charles) Waller of Wythe County, Va., and Penny (Nelson) Banes of Max Meadows, Va.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Don Scott officiating. Interment follows at Trail Family Cemetery, Hiwassee, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

December 21, 2018

