VSP responding to Crashes & Disabled Vehicles…Reminding Virginians to Avoid Travel

With winter weather and treacherous conditions widespread across western, southern and central Virginia, the Virginia State Police is advising motorists to avoid traveling, unless absolutely necessary. State police have increased patrols to ensure quick response and clearance of traffic crashes and disabled vehicles in those most impacted areas of the Commonwealth.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 9), Virginia State Police are responding to 32 traffic crashes in its Richmond Division; 14 crashes in its Appomattox Division; six crashes in its Wytheville Division; and 13 crashes in its Salem Division. (For jurisdictions/boundaries for each Division, go to http://www.vsp.virginia.gov/Office_Locations.shtm). The majority of the crashes involve only damage to vehicles. No traffic fatalities have been reported at this time.

State police is reminding all motorists who must drive today to #Drive2SaveLives by driving for conditions:

Slow Your Speed. Whether the roads are icy or just wet, surfaces are still slick and can cause a driver going too fast for conditions to lose control.

Stay Alert. Avoiding distractions – phone, radio, food, etc. – and focusing strictly on your role as a driver and on the other vehicles around you significantly increase your chances of avoiding a crash. Multi-tasking while driving puts yourself and others at risk. Also be alert to changing road conditions and share the road responsibly with all types of vehicles.

Buckle Up. Drivers and passengers should always buckle up for safety. If you lose control on a slick roadway and spin out, the seat belt holds you in place and will likely save your life.

511 for Road Conditions. Needing to know if it’s safe to travel? Then call 511 or visit www.511virginia.orgor download the 511 App. Only call 911 if it’s an emergency and not for road conditions.

Written by: Editor on December 9, 2018.

Comments

comments