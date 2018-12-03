Volunteers prep for annual wreath laying at SWVVC

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year since the opening of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, a group of devoted and dedicated volunteers has worked throughout the year to ensure all needs are met to hold the annual wreath laying ceremony. This year will be no different, with the exception that more wreaths will be laid as the population of the site has continued to increase.

“We consider this event an honor to be involved in,” said Mary Lou Summers, who has been involved with the event and the cemetery from the beginning and is the chairman of the group, as well as serving as a Liaison to Surviving Spouses with the Roanoke Valley Chapter of MOAA (Military Officers Association of America). “We have a group that truly considers this a labor of love. We want to do our part to honor those resting here in this beautiful place.”

The group, The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers, is nonprofit public charity who sole purpose is supporting the cemetery and events to include, but not exclusively, the purchase and placement of live holiday wreaths on Veterans grave sites on the second December of each year. The committee formed Aug. 2013 and by December they had enough resources to complete the mission for the first time.

“By placing these wreaths, we are seeking to honor the Veterans who are interred at the cemetery as well as their families,” Summers said. “We are not affiliated with any other organization and work independently of the cemetery staff and the Department of Veterans Services. Membership is open to anyone who wishes to serve our Veterans and their families by working to obtain funds to purchase these wreaths each year.”

The group meets the second Tuesday of each month and 1 p.m. at the administrative office of the cemetery. While the main goal of the group is the wreath laying, they are also involved in other activities from fundraising to educating people on issues concerning Veterans and the cemetery.

“Part of what we do is helping gather resources for the event, but we also conduct fundraisers and youth programs with students at local schools,” said Margaret Spradlin, who is also a key member of the group. “Last year we held an informational session at Dublin Elementary School and they were very responsive. We hold fashion shows, gather donations and can also be seen at the Dublin Lions Club Flea Market each year. We want to make this ceremony as respectful and meaningful as possible for those who come out. It seems to grow larger every year, which of course means we need to gather more resources each year.”

The wreaths are purchased from Worcester Wreath Company, located in Maine, who sells the wreaths to the group at $8.50 per wreath. This same company charges the group no taxes or delivery fees. Upon arrival, each wreath is individually inspected and “fluffed” to ensure that is presentable. That takes place the day before the ceremony each year. Also, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Roanoke donated the equipment to have the “Avenue of Flags” displayed at the entrance to the cemetery.

“It takes a lot of volunteers to get this done, but somehow we always seem to find a way,” said Spradlin. “People care about our Veterans and their families. They want to help. We are actively involved in outreach programs to educate the public and our youth about the cemetery and the sacrifices made by the Veterans who served our nation.”

“Each year it does grow,” Summers said. “This year we expect to lay over 950 wreaths. It can be an emotional time for some, especially for those who have recently lost a loved one. We want to help them through that and help them honor their lost loved ones. We cannot emphasis enough how very thankful we are to the many organizations and individuals who continue to support us each year with donations. Without their help we would not be able to continue this important mission.”

This year, the ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Wall of Honor. Guest are asked to park at the Lions Club field across the street from the cemetery, where busses will shuttle them to the Wall.

Family members in attendance will be allowed to move to their loved ones’ gravesites first. Afterward, guests will be asked to help place wreaths on the graves of other Veterans. With the number of gravesites constantly growing, many volunteers are needed to help with the wreath placement. Those attending should remember to dress warmly as the event is outside.

“We think you will be truly blessed by participating in this event,” said Spradlin. “We welcome and invite anyone who would like to become involved.”

For more information, visit the group’s website at www.swvavcv.org or email marysummers496@gmail.com.

