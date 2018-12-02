Virginia Tech headed to Military Bowl

By HokieSports.com

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente has guided the Hokies to a 26th consecutive bowl appearance as Virginia Tech (6-6) will face Cincinnati (10-2) in the Military Bowl at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 31 in Annapolis, Md. The contest will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and will mark Tech’s second appearance in the Military Bowl. The game will mark a rematch of the 2014 Military Bowl when the Hokies downed Cincinnati by a 33-17 margin.

Tech’s current bowl streak of 26 consecutive seasons is the nation’s longest active streak and ranks as the third-longest streak in college football history. Tech’s current bowl streak began with a 45-20 win over Indiana in the 1993 Independence Bowl.

This year’s Military Bowl contest will mark the 12th meeting between Virginia Tech and Cincinnati. The Hokies own a 6-5 record in their 11 previous games against the Bearcats, including a 20-7 win in the 2009 Orange Bowl. The two teams also met in Tech’s initial bowl appearance, the 1946 Sun Bowl.

“Our team has battled to earn an opportunity to compete in the Military Bowl against Cincinnati,” Fuente said. “Knowing the strong alumni base we have in the Capital Region and in Northern Virginia, I’m excited about the possibility of so many Tech fans being able to join us for this game. We’d obviously love to send our seniors out on a winning note and conclude the season with a victory.”

“It’s our privilege to represent Virginia Tech and the Atlantic Coast Conference in the Military Bowl,” Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said. “The opportunity to bring our football team to a region that is home to so many Virginia Tech fans and alums was very appealing to us. We are anticipating an exciting week in the Capital Region. I know Coach Fuente and our team are looking forward to the challenge of competing against Cincinnati.”

