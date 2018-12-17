VFW Post 1184 continues to serve

By DAVID GRAVELY

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1184 in Pulaski continued their tradition of serving their fellow Veterans when they joined members of their Auxillary recently to visit with fellow Veterans at the Salem VA Hospital.

The group went to the hospital bearing gifts as well. They took 54 gift bags containing T-shirts, socks, personal hygiene items, toiletries, puzzle books, pens and other items the Veterans could use while in the hospital.

While handing out the gift bags, the group also sat and visited with the Veterans and thanked them for their service.

“As Veterans we understand how difficult it can be for these folks to be away from home and family while they’re in the hospital, especially during Christmas time,” Post Quartermaster Joe Cruff said. “We were happy to be able to collect the items we needed and share them with our brothers and sisters.”

The group that made the trip included Cruff, VFW 1184 Post Commander Jim Ridpath along with Auxiliary members Julie Shay, Tammy Cruff and Sue Sherwood.

The VFW is a national organization consisting of local chapters around the world. Post 1184, also known as the Old Dominion Post, is located at 2 Dora Highway in Pulaski. They hold monthly meetings the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

If you are an eligible Veteran who is considering joining the VFW, contact Joe Cruff at 540-994-9748 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VFW-Post-1184.

