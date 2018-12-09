VDOT: AVOID UNNECESSARY TRAVEL DURING WINTER STORM

RICHMOND, Va. – Snow has arrived in the Commonwealth, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning motorists to prepare for heavy snow accumulations and treacherous travel as a winter storm continues across partsof southern, central and western Virginia Sunday. While forecasted accumulation totals vary, some portions of the Commonwealth could see over a foot of snow.

VDOT crews are working around the clock to plow and treat roads in affected areas. Crews focus on treating interstates and primary roads first, then major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, and then other secondary roads and subdivision streets. As drivers encounter slow-moving equipment such as snowplows, please slow down and allow operators the right of way.

If possible, motorists should avoid unnecessary travel throughout Sunday as the storm continues. If travel is a must, tune to your local weather for the latest forecast, and check 511 for current road conditions before getting on the road. Due to the timing of snow and below-freezing temperatures forecast for overnight Sunday, some treated roads may refreeze and create a hazardous commute on Monday morning.

What the public can do to monitor travel conditions and stay safe:

Check current road conditions and watch real-time camera feeds of major routes at www.511virginia.org, or through the free mobile app or by phone.

Track VDOT snowplows online through http://vdotplows.org/. VDOT and contractor trucks are equipped with automatic vehicle location technology, and can be monitored to see general coverage areas. The website is activated at the local level, generally when snow accumulations reach approximately two inches or more.

Report severe road conditions to and ask questions of VDOT’s Customer Service Center team around the clock at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/ or by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Find more winter travel tips at http://www.virginiadot.org/ travel/snow.asp

