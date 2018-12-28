Van catches fire at gas pumps

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Volkswagen van caught fire at gas pumps Thursday morning, but was moved and extinguished before it could cause serious damage.

Newbern Fire Chief Brandon Hamblin said the van, which had just been filled with gasoline, was under the canopy at Circle K on State Park Road when it caught fire.

A passerby saw the smoke, got inside the van and backed it away from the gas pumps, according to Hamblin. When the first fire units arrived on the scene heavy smoke was throughout the automobile, but there were no flames.

However, Hamblin said the back of the van, where the engine is located, erupted into flames before a fire engine arrived to put it out.

The cause of the 9:40 a.m. fire is unknown. The store, canopy and pumps were not damaged, but the van sustained heavy damage.

All units cleared the scene about 10:30.

In addition to Newbern Fire Department, Fire Medic One, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and REMSI responded.

