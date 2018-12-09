In a message from the Virginia State Police:

At 6:44 p.m., Sunday, a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 81 lost control at the 94 mile marker in Pulaski County and slammed into a trooper and his patrol vehicle. Fortunately, the trooper was not injured nor was the driver of the out-of-control vehicle.

This is why the Virginia State Police is still advising folks to delay travel unless absolutely necessary. The highways are still slick and snow-covered. As the temperatures drop overnight, roadways will freeze and turn even more dangerous.

@VDOTBristol is providing traffic updates via Twitter on the Interstate 81 in Washington County.