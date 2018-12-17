Trooper injured in chase, suspect ok

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CARROLL COUNTY — A Virginia State Police trooper was injured, but a North Carolina woman and her three passengers were not when her car collided with the trooper’s during a chase.

The chase began in Wythe County just before 5 p.m., but ended on Interstate 77 in Carroll County, said State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

Troopers became involved in the pursuit when Wythe County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance stopping a Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen and was refusing to stop on Interstate 81. As the pursuit approached the 18.5-mile marker on I-77, the Jeep went out of control, ran off the right side of the road, and struck the trooper’s vehicle.

The impact caused the trooper’s patrol vehicle to flip onto its top on the guardrail. The driver of the Jeep was taken into custody.

Geller said the driver, Sarah Faye Waddell, 29, of Salisbury, N.C., was charged with felony grand larceny of a vehicle, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, felony elude police, and property destruction related to damages to the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The trooper, Sgt. T.S. Todd, was treated and released at a Galax hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

Three other adults in the Jeep were not charged.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Waddell is being held in lieu of $10,000 secured bond. She also faces charges of driving without a license and three counts of reckless driving by failing to stop, speeding over 80 miles per hour and driving so as to endanger life and limb, according to jail records.

Written by: Editor on December 17, 2018.

