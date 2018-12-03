Tracy Anderson: Dublins Bail Bondswoman

By WILLIAM PAINE

There is an old saying which goes, “Never judge a book by its cover.” This expression could well apply to someone like Tracy Anderson, a pretty, petite, blond woman who has been known to track fugitives all the way across the country when they’ve skipped out on their bail.

Tracy Anderson is licensed as a surety bail bondswoman and fugitive recovery agent and is the sole proprietor of A&A Bail Bonds based out of Dublin.

“There’s good people that get caught up in the wrong things,” said Anderson. “You see all walks of life in this business, from the highest of high to the lowest of low. You have to build a rapport with them. You have to be ethical and if they need they can call me and I’ll walk though whatever we need to walk through.”

For those who have had little experience with bail bondsmen, here is a brief explanation. When someone is arrested and goes to jail, they are generally allowed to pay bail so that they can remain free until the judge or jury reaches a verdict in their case. The bail amount depends on the severity of the alleged crime but is often several thousand dollars.

Individuals can pay the bail in its entirety, if they or their relations have the funds or the collateral to do so. Many individuals, however, go to a surety bail bondsman, who writes a check to the surety company for the entire amount of the bail. The bondsman gets paid a fee of 10 percent (sometimes more) of the bail and the insurance/surety company also earns a fee.

To use the services of a bail bondsman, there has to be a co-signer who will be responsible for the entire amount of the bail. This is often a family member or close relation of the accused.

“It’s a very competitive business,” said Anderson. “You have to like people. You connect with them and they connect with you and they make references. It’s a good business.”

If the person who is bonded out goes to court and is either convicted or declared not guilty, the bond is exonerated or annulled. According to Anderson, the vast majority of her clients go to their court date and to deal with the charges leveled against them.

Sometimes the defendant does not make the court date.

“In that case, the judge will either continue it or he or she will find it in default,” Anderson explained. “If they find it in default, then I have a period of time where I can the get the defendant back in custody before they have to pay the entire penal amount.”

However, If the defendant has no intention of making the court date, then the judge will issue a Capius, or arrest warrant, for the individual who has now become a fugitive. This is the other aspect of what Anderson does for a living. She’s tracked down fugitives in Texas, Indiana and even as far as California.

But how did a girl from Utah/California get into the business of being a bail bondswoman?

“I went to get my private investigators license and was approached by a few people asking me, ‘Would I please do bail bonds’ and I said I’ll check into it and so I did.”

Nine years later, she’s bonding out an average of 700 people every year. She lives and works in Dublin, which is conveniently located to the regional jail that services seven counties and the City of Radford.

When a person jumps bail, it is often the co-signer who requests Anderson’s services as a fugitive recovery agent because they are responsible to cover the bail. Sometimes though, the co-signer flees with the fugitive, which is exactly what happened on a particular case a few years back.

“It was a $5,000 bond on her boyfriend, they have children together,” said Anderson. Not knowing where they went, Anderson paid a visit to the fugitive’s parents.

“The parents were not real cooperative. This is out of a nearby county. I started doing internet tips and things of that nature and he was located in California. Long story short. I had a partner then and flew to California, apprehended him and brought him back.”

In her line of work, events don’t always unfold so smoothly.

“I bonded a gentleman on some drug charges,” Anderson explained. “A female relative was the co-signer. I did not know at the time when I bonded him that he was a violent registered sex offender. He skipped. Law enforcement was looking for him. I was looking for him. His relative was helping because she had become responsible. So we located him at some apartments down in another town. We always let law enforcement know when we’re going into a home or what have you, because a lot of times they’ll back you up and they’ll have warrants as well.”

Anderson knocked on the door of the apartments and a woman answered the door but denied knowing the fugitive.

“About that time I saw feet running,” said Anderson. “He went around to a back bedroom and was hiding behind the door. So I push the door a little bit and he jumped out and drew a blade on me. I pulled my Taser and put it on him and it was just kind of a standoff. Then he backed against the wall and put the knife to his throat and said he would just kill himself. Of course you don’t want anyone’s blood on your hands, however, I just lunged forward with my Taser and asked if he could get the knife through his throat before I got the darts into him. He threw the knife down and we got him, cuffed him and as we were walking out, he started bashing his head against the door jam. Got back out and law enforcement got him pinned down.”

A happy ending? Sort of. “Inmates can call bondsmen from the New River Valley Regional Jail and he called me and apologized,” said Anderson. “And it was very genuine. But yeah, I’d never bond him ever again.”

This wasn’t the first time Tracy Anderson has used her Taser to “calm” a hostile fugitive and it likely won’t be the last. The day she spoke to the Southwest Times, Anderson was just returning from the apprehension of someone who missed a court date. He was in a nearby state and said he had no vehicle to get back to Virginia. She told him to take a Greyhound and when he arrived she put him back into custody. A camera was strapped to her chest for the occasion, which is somewhat unusual. She was also carrying a Taser with a laser light and a Glock 45 pistol, which is not unusual.

“I have a Taser that shoots darts 15 feet,” said Anderson. “I have never had to pull my gun. The Taser works wonders because they know you’ll shock them in a heartbeat. We have to take training on it and so I’ve been tased and it’s not pretty. My Taser is a 30 second ride, and I can hit it again if I need to.”

For enjoyment, Anderson takes a Russian martial arts class known as Systema.

“I’ve taken a lot of martial arts but this one is more about the body, mind and spirit and the breathing and staying calm and relaxed. They do drills, they teach you how to breath so that you can remain calm.”

One of the drills in her Systema class involved finding ways to wriggle out from under a 200-pound man who is laying on top of her with a knife pressed to her throat. Of course, she also likes hanging out with friends.

Despite the sometimes rough and tumble aspects of her job, Anderson sees herself taking a positive role in the lives of the people that come to her through her business.

“I help people,” said Anderson. “I help people get through their stuff because they’re just going to have to keep hiding and that gets old regardless of who you are.”

Anderson requires those she bonds out to check in with her once a week to keep them on schedule for court appearances. Sometimes they call for other reasons.

“If they have any questions or if they just feel like they’re going to fall back into drugs they can call me and I’ll talk them through it,” said Anderson. “And they do call me. You have to be genuine. You have to be ethical. That’s the key.”

Being a bail bondswoman/fugitive recovery agent is a demanding occupation which requires Anderson to be on call.

“It’s time consuming. I’m 24/7 and so my phone rings 24/7. Sometimes it’s drama. You have bonded a male or female and the significant other is the co-signer and they get drinking one night and the co-signer gets mad at the defendant and wants to go off the bond. So then they call me and they’re drunk and they want off the bond right now. I tell them to call me in the morning when they’re sober. And then they forget they even called me. So all that drama can get to be tedious.”

As mentioned earlier, the tedium is sometimes punctuated with excitement.

“I got thrown out of a moving vehicle one time,” Anderson said smiling.

When tracking down a fugitive, Tracy Anderson has the option of hiring bail enforcement agents but the diminutive bail bondswoman will rarely go that route.

“I usually just go myself. Usually if you treat the people right and let them know that you’ll help them, it’s much better than trying to be big and bad and ugly and whatever. It’s the element of surprise.”

