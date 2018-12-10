Time for the NRCC December Jamboree

By WILLIAM PAINE

New River Community College will be holding a Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club Jamboree this coming Saturday featuring the music of The New Habit and musical duo Martha Spencer and Larry Sigmon.

The New Habit band was formed when two musicians, who played for different bands, and a pair of brothers came together for the first time to form a new band. Though they all came from different bands, Bluegrass music brought them all together to form The New Habit.

After signing with Railroad Town Records, the band released their first single, “Back of my Hand.” The New Habit is scheduled to release their full-length album later this year. The band includes Brandon Dickerson on banjo, Josh Marlowe on guitar, Brent Dickerson on mandolin and Aaron Blankenship on bass.

Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer have been making music together since 2013. Larry Sigmon started playing music at a young age and developed a signature hard-driving rhythmic style. For 18 years Sigmon performed with Barbara Poole at festivals, dances and other concert venues and won awards in banjo, bass and folk song competitions.

Martha Spencer is a longtime member of the family group Whitetop Mountain Band. Spencer also began singing and dancing at an early age.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free, however, donations will be

accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The jamborees are held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3683 or visit www.nr.edu/fiddle.

