The Spirit of Christmas

Christina Day/SWT

Mary Terry, of Century 21 Hometown Realty in Pulaski, is collecting toys as a part of the annual Toys for Tots program. She held a special event before the start of the Pulaski Christmas Parade to kick the drive off and will continue to collect toys through Dec. 21. If you would like to donate a toy for this worthy cause, stop by their office today. In this photo, Terry poses with Wayne McGlothlin, also of Hometown Realty.

Written by: Editor on December 13, 2018.

Comments

comments